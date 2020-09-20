The Killeen City Council is expected to vote Tuesday on an annual agreement with the Killeen Economic Development Corporation, which includes a payment of over $700,000 in city taxpayer money to the organization that aims to attract new business to the city. What’s a little different this year is the payment of $725,054 is nearly double what the city paid the Killeen EDC last year.
And it’s a little unclear how that money will be spent.
Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra, who is a member of the Killeen EDC board of directors, said the EDC’s mandate is to promote economic development in the city. He said businesses approach the board about grants and other forms of assistance, and that everything is decided by majority vote. Sometimes the city council is involved, especially relating to requested tax incentives and abatements.
“It’s not just about ‘oh, I need the money,” Segarra said, adding that a given project or business must be seen as benefiting the city as a whole.
He cited recent unsuccessful efforts to bring a grocery story to Killeen’s north side after two grocery stores closed down last year.
“Not all projects pan out,” he said.
But sometimes they do.
The Killeen EDC was able to reel in the MGC Pure Chemical America’s superpure hydrogen peroxide plant that was approved through a performance agreement with the Killeen EDC in July 2017. EDC efforts also led to 367 new jobs to the area through two performance agreements with Solix — a business management services company, EDC also helped with the arrival in 2019 of Z Modular, a division of Zekelman Industries, in the Killeen Business Park. The business, which builds modular buildings, said at the time that it expected to hire 250 skilled workers within three years.
The EDC has done it during a time of financial hardships for the city, which included the Killeen EDC being defunded by 50% in recent years.
Funding changes
The Killeen fiscal year 2021 budget — approved earlier this month and set to begin Oct. 1 — shows the EDC is getting $725,054, nearly twice the amount it received in the current fiscal year, $386,354. Previously, the Killeen EDC had been getting a lot more city taxpayer money.
In 2014, $1.5 million in funding was approved, split between the EDC and the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, which also has a history of doing economic development work for the city. For 2016, the city allocated $1.42 million for economic development services.
Later, for fiscal year 2017, these funds were cut by 50 percent, which came out to $362,000 for the KEDC, and $338,000 for the chamber, coming out of the city’s general and enterprise funds.
In August of 2018, in his presentation to the council, EDC’s then-President Charlie Watts requested $386,354 in funding from the city for Fiscal 2019. The chamber also requested $338,700 for fiscal 2019. Both amounts were awarded.
However, the City Council in 2018 took it a step further in regards to the chamber. On Sept. 4 of that year, the council reached a 4-3 consensus vote on its agreement with the chamber with the intent of fully defunding the chamber in the coming years. Council members Debbie Nash-King, Jim Kilpatrick and Butch Menking voted against it.
“There was a motion of direction September 4, 2018, for staff to bring back a transition plan to sunset funding the Chamber and to transition that funding to KEDC,” city spokeswoman Hilary Shine said last week.
As reported in 2018, the chamber, which alongside the KEDC works to attract and retain business in the city, would eventually be tasked with making up the more than $338,000 it had received from the city annually and potentially ending its shared staffing with the KEDC.
With the FY 2021 budget approved this month, the Herald could not determine that any city money was funded directly to the chamber.
Chamber
The definition of Killeen EDC’s role and scope gets hazy when the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce gets mentioned.
The two organizations have a close relationship, sharing the same office building — a renovated train depot in downtown Killeen.
What’s more, some employees of the Killeen chamber, which is no longer taxpayer funded, also work for the taxpayer-funded Killeen EDC.
The ambiguity of how the Killeen EDC and the chamber are interlocked drew questions from Killeen council members at last week’s meeting.
On Tuesday, Council member Gregory Johnson wanted more specifics to better understand the ambiguous nature of who works directly for the KEDC and who works for the chamber.
“That’s one of the things that makes it hard to evaluate, because I don’t know who’s who,” Johnson said, a point with which Councilman Steve Harris concurred.
According to its website, KEDC’s staff is John Crutchfield III as president and CEO, with Phyllis Gouge as vice president of economic development. According to the chamber’s website, Crutchfield and Gogue are also listed as being on the chamber staff with the same titles. Ten other people are also listed as chamber employees.
At last week’s City Council meeting, Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle said that salaries for the chamber are still funded by the city, although not 100 percent, as the chamber has its own resources.
However, when the Herald asked the city last week who specifically works for both the chamber and who works for Killeen EDC, or for both, and how much they make in salaries, the city referred those questions to the chamber.
As Lenna Barr, vice president of administration and finance at the chamber, explains it: “KEDC does not have any employees.”
However, the money the EDC is scheduled to receive from the city will go to fund salaries of chamber employees who do EDC work.
“The requested funding from the City of Killeen does however partially fund 5.5 Economic Development professionals that work at the Chamber and the Business Resource Center,” Barr said in an email. “The portion of KEDC budgeted income that partially funds these positions represents 14.7% of the total budgeted income of KEDC.”
In other words, 14.7% of the $725,000 budgeted EDC money — about $106,500 — would be going to those chamber and Business Resource Center salaries.
The agreement
The work the chamber employees will do for the EDC is not specifically explained in the EDC agreement with the city.
The agreement calls for the EDC to “encourage and promote business development of the City of Killeen” and “encourage and promote projects and programs to encourage and further the economic development” of the city.
But it does not specify goals the EDC needs to meet, nor what roles the chamber should have when doing EDC work.
With respect to the chamber, Segarra stresses that in the past KEDC funding did not go the chamber, and that the chamber staff does EDC work, not the other way around. In other words, the city paid each entity that does EDC work — both the Killeen EDC and the chamber — separately.
“The way we have it now, chamber staff is only getting paid by KEDC if they are doing KEDC work,” he said.
With respect to the formalized agreement set for approval Tuesday, Segarra said that the agreement is meant to deal with KEDC’s overall mission, which is why it contains no specific items which are planned to be funded.
The agreement includes improvement of infrastructure as falling under KEDC’s mandate.
“It all depends on the type of business,” Segarra said, adding that fixing traffic lights, installing traffic signs or road repair can fall into the negotiation process.
At last Tuesday’s meeting, Meredith Viguers, chair of the board for the chamber, spoke about efforts the chamber is involved in, including business support, military relations and 14 Forward, which is a strategic economic development initiative of the chamber.
“KEDC work is contracted to the chamber, but all funding is used for economic development,” Viguers said after the presentation,
In addition to Segarra, also on the KEDC board are Killeen City Council members Jim Kilpatrick and Shirley Fleming. The board has nine members in total, equally representing the city government, the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, and the local business community.
Fleming said on Thursday that she is uncertain as to how she will vote Tuesday, and is now in the process of gathering input from her constituents and will have more to say later this week.
As council members prepare to take action on the agreement this Tuesday, some questions remain.
When the council voted in 2018 to defund the chamber, was there still an intent for the chamber to be funded with taxpayer money through the EDC?
And how is this fair to the two other chambers in town — the Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce and the Hispanic American Chamber of Commerce Central Texas?
