Election Day voters may want to remember to bring a raincoat or an umbrella before they head to the polls as rain chances are forecasted for the area Saturday afternoon.
As of 2 p.m. Saturday, according to weather.com, a storm system is moving northeast towards the Killeen area.
The system seems to be following the Interstate 35 corridor as it is expected to travel north from San Antonio, Austin, up to Killeen.
There is a 56% chance of scattered thunderstorms, according to weather.com, in the Killeen area around 3 p.m. Saturday.
The chance of rain increases significantly by 4 p.m. when the chance of thunderstorms jumps to 97% Saturday afternoon.
The Killeen area is expected to have 80 to 90% chance of thunderstorms from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday evening.
