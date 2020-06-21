The Killeen Police Department is investigating a fatal traffic accident that left two people dead Saturday afternoon.
According to a press release issued by the police department, Amanda Dawn Dixon Williams, 40, and Katie Marie Burch, 15, were pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Garland Potvin at 4:40 p.m. after a multi-vehicle accident that occurred at the intersection of State Highway 195 and FM 2484 around 3:45 p.m. Saturday.
Williams' vehicle, a Toyota van, was reportedly stopped at a stop sign on FM 2484 attempting to make a left turn onto State Highway 195. According to the report, the Toyota failed to yield the right-of-way to a Dodge truck traveling north on State Highway 195, causing the truck to hit the left side of the Toyota.
The drive and passenger of the truck were treated at the scene of the accident, while a third person in the Toyota was transported to Baylor Scott and White hospital in stable condition.
The Killeen Police Department Traffic Unit continues to investigate this fatality and information will be released as it becomes available.
