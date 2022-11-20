Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Criminal mischief was reported at midnight Saturday in the 2000 block of East Elms Road.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 1:09 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 4400 block of Palmtree Lane.
Burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at 2:16 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Burglary of a habitation by forced entry was reported at 7 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Stetson Avenue.
Interference with emergency request for assistance was reported at 9 a.m. Saturday in the 4500 block of Deek Drive.
An assault was reported at 10:04 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of North Gilmer Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11:15 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of South Twin Creek Drive.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 6:10 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of North W.S. Young Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 7:20 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Willow Springs Road.
An aggravated assault was reported at 7:40 p.m. Saturday in the 15100 block of 38th Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Clear Creek Road.
COPPERAS COVE
Crime reports are not posted from the Copperas Cove Police Department on the weekends.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Crime reports are not posted from the Harker Heights Police Department on the weekends.
LAMPASAS
A disturbance was reported at 9:25 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
Fraud was reported at 12:57 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5:18 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of East Avenue G.
A reckless driver was reported at 10:37 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of McLean Street.
