Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
City warrant reported at 1:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Theft of a vehicle reported at 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of North W.S. Young Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance reported at 2:08 a.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Theft of a vehicle reported at 2:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of North W.S. Young Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 8:39 a.m. Wednesday in the 4300 block of Zephyr Road.
City warrant reported at 9:31 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Indecent exposure reported at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Theft reported at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Theft reported at 3:22 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Failure to stop, give information, render aid reported at 5:36 p.m. Wednesday in the area of East Rancier Avenue and Westcliff Road.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 5:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 4300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Fictitious license plates reported at 8:42 p.m. Wednesday in the area of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North Tenth Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia reported at 9 p.m. Wednesday in the area of East Sprott Avenue and North Tenth Street.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 10:36 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency reported at 11:24 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Mulford Street.
COPPERAS COVE
Possession of drug paraphernalia reported at 1:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of West Business Highway 190.
Assault with bodily injury reported at 8:21 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
Runaway reported at 8:31 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Accident reported at 9:55 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of West Business Highway 190.
Failure to comply with sex offender registration reported at 11:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Theft reported at 12:51 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of South Third Street.
Theft reported at 1:24 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of West Highway 190.
Fraudulent use, possession of identifying information reported at 1:36 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Neff Drive.
Criminal mischief reported at 1:52 p.m. Wednesday in the area of South Ninth Street and Highway Avenue.
Minor in possession of tobacco reported at 2:14 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Tampering, fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair reported at 2:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 South 25th Street.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 4:03 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, emergency medical detention reported at 5:58 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of Isabelle Drive.
Interference with child custody reported at 6:42 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of South 23rd Street.
Welfare check reported at 7:34 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Summers Road.
Theft of property reported at 8:48 p.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Arrest for online impersonation, harassment reported at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Continuous violence against family reported at 10:43 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Horseshoe Drive.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Hit and run accident reported at 7:16 a.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Wampum Drive.
Arrest for traffic violations and failure to maintain financial responsibility reported at 7:37 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
LAMPASAS
Harassment reported at 3:54 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of South Howe Street.
Theft reported at 9:38 a.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of North Highway 281.
Harassment reported at 10:17 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of South Main Street.
Criminal trespass reported at 2:36 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of South Howe Street.
Arrest for possession of a controlled substance, organized criminal activity and a failure to appear reported at 3:27 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of East Third Street.
Assault reported at 4:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
Missing person reported at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of North Ridge Street.
Suspicious vehicle reported at 8:09 p.m. Wednesday on Lively Lane.
Noise disturbance reported at 11:22 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of South Western Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more crime news at kdhnews.com/crime
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.