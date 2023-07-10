A man was arrested on an aggravated assault charge after allegedly threatening an employee in a convenience store following an argument Thursday.
A clerk at the Family Food Mart on North 10th Street contacted Killeen police saying he had been threatened at knifepoint by a man in his store.
When officers arrived, they found Benny Carrasquillo Figuero, 52, inside the store with a knife in his pocket and the smell of alcohol on his breath. The clerk said Fuguero allegedly threatened him when he pulled out a knife, saying he was going to “teach him a lesson.”
According to the arrest affidavit, a witness who was inside the store, corroborated the clerk’s story and when the owner produced video of the incident to police, it matched the details they were given.
Figuero was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is currently in Bell County Jail on a $70,000 bond.
In unrelated incidents, four individuals were arraigned on drug possession charges.
Ernest Wayne Felder, 34, was arrested on Thursday, on charges of possession of a controlled substance. Judge Gregory Johnson set his bond at $17,000.
Andre Devonte Flowers, 30, was arrested June 21 on charges of possession of a controlled substance. Judge Johnson set his bond at $15,000.
Rachel McKee, 28, was arrested Friday on charges of possession of a controlled substance. Judge Johnson set her bond at $15,000.
Tylar Wayne Duffy, 34, was arrested Thursday on charges of possession of a controlled substance. Judge Johnson set his bond at $15,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.