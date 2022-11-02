Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Aggravated assault was reported at 2:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Illegal discharge of firearm was reported at 4:17 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Cedarview Circle.
Resisting arrest or search was reported at 6 a.m. Tuesday in the 7200 block of Golden Oak Lane.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Fort Hood Street
Possession/use of criminal instrument was reported at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Willow Springs Road.
Display fictitious license plates was reported at 2:32 p.m. Tuesday in the area of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North Fourth Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the area of East Elms Road and Florence Road.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 9:21 p.m. Tuesday in the 5300 block of Colina Drive.
Theft was reported at 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 3600 block of Clear Creek Road.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 10:32 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of North 10th Street.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 11:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 3600 block of Cranford Avenue.
COPPERAS COVE
An accident was reported at 8:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Highway Avenue.
An agency assist arrest was reported at 9:06 a.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Suja Lane.
An assault was reported at 9:28 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
Found property was reported at 10:44 a.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
A runaway was reported at 10:59 a.m. Tuesday in the 4200 block of Primrose Drive.
An accident was reported at 11:09 a.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Big Divide Road.
A welfare check was reported at 11:21 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of South Second Street.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of South First Street.
A theft was reported at 12:34 p.m. Tuesday in the 2600 block of Farm to Market Road 2657.
A welfare check was reported at 2:17 p.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Pleasant Lane.
A welfare check was reported at 2:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An arrest for unlawfully carrying a weapon was reported at 3:52 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Georgetown Road.
Indecency with a child was reported at 5:16 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest for public intoxication was reported at 6:01 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Phil Avenue.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An agency assist arrest for outstanding warrants was reported at 2:17 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of West Nolan Trail.
An arrest for assault causing bodily injury to a family member was reported at 7:57 p.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Dakota Trace.
Agency assist was reported at 10:22 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Valley Road.
LAMPASAS
Criminal trespassing was reported at 3:54 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
A disturbance was reported at 5:36 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of East Third Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 11:12 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of East Fourth Street.
Harassment was reported at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A missing person was reported at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of East Avenue I.
A suspicious person was reported at 2:17 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Naruna Road.
A reckless driver was reported at 4:08 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 4:14 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 8:32 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Gamel Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
