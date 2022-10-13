Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:02 a.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of Timberline Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:20 a.m. Wednesday in the area of South Fort Hood and West Central Texas Expressway.
Burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at 3:57 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Florence Road.
Burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at 3:58 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of West Rancier Avenue.
An aggravated assault was reported at 5:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of 16th Street.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 7:06 a.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of Trimmier Road.
Burglary of a habitation by forced entry was reported at 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of Terrace Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 8:34 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Grandon Drive.
City warrant for other agency was reported at 9:23 a.m. Wednesday in the area of F Avenue and North Eighth Street.
No liability insurance was reported at 11:26 a.m. Wednesday in the area of East church Avenue and North Gray Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Elkins Circle.
Narcotics investigation was reported at 1:28 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Conder Street.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 1:29 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of North 10th Street.
Fictitious license plate and registration was reported at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the area of East Rancier Avenue and 10th Street.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the area of East Church Avenue and North Eighth Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8:01 p.m. Wednesday in the 2800 Leroy Circle.
A theft of a vehicle was reported at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 3800 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
An aggravated assault was reported at 9:29 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Cedarview Drive.
Fictitious license plate and registration was reported at 11:57 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Conder Street.
COPPERAS COVE
Possession of marijuana in a drug-free zone, drug paraphernalia, minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 1:19 a.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Post Oak Office Road.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:26 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Georgetown Road.
An agency assisted arrest, administrative release violator was reported at 2:37 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Georgetown Road.
Burglary of a building, engaging in organized criminal activity was reported at 3:18 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of West Business Highway 190.
Burglary of a building, engaging in organized criminal activity was reported at 3:57 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of West Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 7:44 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Courtney Lane and North First Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:09 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of West Avenue D.
Credit card abuse was reported at 9:59 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Hobby Road.
An accident was reported at 1:11 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
A welfare check was reported at 1:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Sumac Trail.
Credit card abuse was reported at 1:24 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Carmen Street.
Harassment was reported at 2:48 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Phyllis Drive.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 5:52 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Indian Camp Trail.
An accident was reported at 8:17 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of East Avenue D.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance, accident involving damage to vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating motor vehicle without financial responsibility was reported at 8:27 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of East Avenue D.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 7:31 a.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of Carroll Drive.
An arrest, agency assist for violation of probation, failure to appear, driving under the influence was reported at 8:01 a.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Suja Lane.
A theft was reported at 8:37 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Hobby Road.
Burglary of a vehicle, criminal mischief, criminal trespassing was reported at 8:46 a.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of South Farm to Market Road 116.
Possession of marijuana in a drug free zone, drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
A theft was reported at 12:33 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Westview Lane.
An arrest for evading arrest with a vehicle, possession of marijuana was reported at 1:03 p.m. in the 200 block of West Business highway 190.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 12:36 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of West Business Highway 190.
Harassment was reported at 2:58 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Sunset Lane.
Fraudulent use, possession of identifying information was reported at 4:03 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Traci Drive.
A theft was reported at 4:22 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
An accident was reported at 6:14 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Credit/debit card abuse was reported at 6:14 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Reagan Avenue.
Evading arrest with a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, forgery, fictitious motor vehicle registration was reported at 8:13 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, abandonment, endangering a child in imminent danger, bodily injury was reported at 9:58 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Atkinson Avenue.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An arrest for outstanding warrants, expired license plate, failure to maintain financial responsibility, no drivers license, failure to appear was reported at 10:13 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Credit card abuse was reported at noon Wednesday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest for outstanding warrants failure to sterilize animal after adoption, animal running at large, assault by threat, failure to appear, speeding, failure to appear was reported at 4:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
An agency assisted arrest for outstanding warrants was reported at 8:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Pima Trail.
LAMPASAS
An assault was reported at 8:55 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of East Avenue F.
Fraud was reported at 9:38 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
A theft was reported at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:08 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of South Broad Street.
A theft was reported at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday on Sue Ann Drive.
A reckless driver was reported at 3:39 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of 100 block of West Avenue B.
An arrest for criminal trespassing was reported at 4:08 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Barnes Street.
An arrest for unlawfully carrying of weapon and possession of marijuana, was reported at 4:32 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of East Highway U.S. 190.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 4:51 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Dawns Peak.
A missing person was reported at 9:59 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of South Chestnut Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:09 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of South Key Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:28 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
