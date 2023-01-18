Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Burglary of habitation, no forced entry was reported at 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Young Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Theft was reported at 10:27 a.m. Tuesday in the 3400 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:58 p.m. Tuesday in the area of East Jasper Drive and Florence Road.
Theft was reported at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Aggravated assault was reported at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of West Green Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 5:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Illinois Avenue.
An aggravated assault was reported at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 6100 block of 10th Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6:17 p.m. Tuesday in the 3200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A forgery was reported at 6:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of North 10th Street.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 7:47 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Dimple Street and West Hallmark Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9:16 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Royal Crest Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:49 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Atkinson Avenue and North 12th Street.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of Armadillo Drive.
Burglary of habitation, no forced entry was reported at 10:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of North 10th Street.
COPPERAS COVE
An accident was reported at 7:45 a.m. Tuesday in the intersection of West Avenue B and North Third Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:24 a.m. Tuesday in the 3100 block of Settlement Road.
Noise complaint was reported at 9:38 a.m. Tuesday in the 3100 block of Settlement Road.
Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 9:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Meadow Lane.
Found property was reported at 10:32 a.m. Tuesday in the intersection of Ashley Drive and Jesse Drive.
Violation of 72-hour parking was reported at 11:41 a.m. Tuesday in the 4100 block of Shasta Road.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 3:32 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An arrest for assault with bodily injury, interference with emergency request for assistance was reported at 5:04 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Mary Street.
An arrest for assault, family violence, warrants for theft, criminal mischief was reported at 5:04 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Mary Street.
An agency assist was reported at 4:47 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Welfare check was reported at 4:33 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Joe Morse Drive.
Harassment was reported at 5:01 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Phyllis Drive.
An arrest for resisting arrest, warrant for stalking with previous convictions was reported at 7:04 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Mesquite Circle.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 7:08 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for assault with bodily injury, family violence, warrant for burglary of a vehicle, warrant for theft was reported at 8:07 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of West Avenue D.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Theft was reported at 2:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of 400 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:48 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of East Third Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 1:05 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of South Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 8:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Fraud was reported at 1:24 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South Pecan Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 1:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of West Fourth Street.
A theft was reported at 1:54 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of South Chestnut Street.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 2:27 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South Live Oak Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:37 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of North Chestnut Street.
An arrest for driving with invalid license, previous warrants for parole violation was reported at 2:56 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of South Key Avenue.
A minor in possession of tobacco reported at 3:42 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A theft was reported at 3:59 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of South Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 4:06 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of North U.S. Highway 281.
An accident was reported at 4:11 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Fieldstone Drive.
Shots fired was reported at 6:44 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
An accident was reported at 8:44 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of North Elm Street.
