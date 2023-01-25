Area police reports released Monday indicated:
KILLEEN
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 5700 block of Redstone Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 1:25 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of West Trimmier Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Marigold Drive.
Burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at 4:10 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of South W. S. Young Drive.
An assault on a family member was reported at 5 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Cedar Drive.
Driving with invalid license was reported at 9:59 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:19 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:40 p.m. Sunday in the 4100 block of Sand Dollar Drive.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 12:59 p.m. Sunday in the 4500 block of Old Florence Road.
An aggravated robbery with a firearm was reported at 1 p.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of Zephyr Road.
An assault was reported at 1:29 p.m. Sunday in the 4800 block of Water Oak Drive.
A terroristic threat was reported at 2 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of North Park Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 4:12 p.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of Lavender Lane.
Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 10:03 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of North W. S. Young Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
The Copperas Cove Police Department did not publish statistics Monday.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:47 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Knights Way.
An arrest for evading arrest and failure to identify was reported at noon Friday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Counterfeit currency was reported at 1 p.m, Friday in the 300 block of Jeff Gordon Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4:24 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest for outstanding warrants for failure to appear, failure to maintain financial responsibility, agency assistance was reported at 7:11 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of North Ann Boulevard.
An arrest for outstanding warrants for no drivers license, failure to maintain financial responsibility was reported at 12:06 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An arrest for outstanding warrants was reported at 1:33 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
An aggravated robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 8:02 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Evading arrest, detention was reported at 8:02 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Turbo Road.
An arrest for outstanding warrants was reported at 4:43 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A theft of vehicle was reported at 4:51 p.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Cedar Knob Road.
An arrest for public intoxication was reported at 9:08 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
LAMPASAS
A disturbance was reported at 7:36 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Brown Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:59 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
