Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Criminal mischief was reported at 1 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of Hall Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:38 a.m. Monday in the area of Adrian Barnes Drive and Weiss Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 1:41 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Deadly conduct, discharge of a firearm was reported at 2:35 a.m. Monday in the 14700 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 2:53 a.m. Monday in the area of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Gray Street.
An assault was reported at 3 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of Crystal Drive.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 6 a.m. Monday in the 4400 block of Deek Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 6:15 a.m. Monday in the 3400 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 10:30 a.m. Monday in the area of Jake Spoon Drive and West Stan Schlueter Loop.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11:50 a.m. Monday in the 4100 block of Lake Road.
A theft was reported at 12:23 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 4:25 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of East Sprott Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4:30 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Bundrant Drive.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 6:10 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 7 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
An aggravated robbery with a firearm was reported at 10 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of North Gilmer Street.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 11:13 p.m. Monday in the 3300 block of Alicante Court.
COPPERAS COVE
An arrest for traffic violations was reported at 6:36 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Lutheran Church Road.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 8:06 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
An assault was reported at 9:11 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 10:16 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of West Avenue G.
Minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 11 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 11:03 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
Burglary of a building was reported at 11:21 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Lost Trail.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11:44 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Indecent assault was reported at 12:02 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 12:08 p.m. in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An assault on a public servant was reported at 1:59 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
A runaway return was reported at 2:42 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A welfare check was reported at 4:55 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Golf Course Road.
A theft was reported at 7:33 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
An attempted suicide was reported at 8:39 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of January Street.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 8:24 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of North 19th Street.
A welfare check was reported at 9:41 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Wolfe Road.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11 p.m. Monday in the area of South Farm to Market Road 116 and Hughes Avenue.
A welfare check was reported at 11:46 p.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Curtis Drive.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Harker Heights Police Department reported no crime on Monday.
LAMPASAS
Suspicious activity was reported at 4:28 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
A welfare check was reported at 8:16 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of North Summer Street.
Fraud was reported at 8:19 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A noise disturbance was reported at 9:16 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of North Summer Street.
An accident was reported at 9:37 a.m. Monday in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 10:01 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of West Avenue A.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:34 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of East North Avenue.
An accident was reported at 11:09 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of South Key Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:26 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of East Third Street.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 3:53 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of South Highway 281.
A suspicious person was reported at 6:28 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious person was reported at 7:40 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Walnut Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 10:48 p.m. Monday on Sue Ann Drive.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:07 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
