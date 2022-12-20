Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Debit/credit card abuse was reported at midnight Monday in the 600 block of James Loop.
Duty on striking highway fixture/landscape was reported at 2:50 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of South Roy Reynolds Drive.
Burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at 4:31 a.m. Monday in the 2300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at 4:50 a.m. Monday in the 3200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 6 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Harassment by telephone was reported at 6 a.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Galaxy Drive.
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 7:36 a.m. Monday in the area of Clear Creek Road and Vahrenkamp Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 8 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of South Second Street.
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 11:50 a.m. Monday in the area of Searcy Drive and Terrace Drive.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 1:15 p.m. Monday in the area of Corona Drive and Willow Springs Road.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 1:25 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of Edgefield Street.
Theft was reported at 3:07 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
False alarm or report was reported at 3:10 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Kern Road.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 5 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of West Jasper Road.
Interference with child custody was reported at 5:20 p.m. Monday in the 4300 block of Elms Run Circle.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 6:35 p.m. Monday in the 2800 block of Lake Road.
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 7:14 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Shims Boulevard.
A city warrant served was reported at 7:26 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Bundrant Drive.
City warrant served for another agency was reported at 7:9:28 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Aggravated robbery with a firearm was reported at 10 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Eighth Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11:12 p.m. Monday in the 3200 block of Baldwin Loop.
COPPERAS COVE
An assault causing bodily injury, family violence was reported at 12:15 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Matt Drive.
An arrest for assault, family violence, interference with emergency phone call was reported at 1:18 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of Erby Avenue.
An accident was reported at 6:03 a.m. Monday in the intersection of Williams Street and Manning Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:40 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Forgery of a government document, failure to identify, giving false/fictitious information was reported at 8:57 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Georgetown Road.
Agency assist, affidavit of surety to surrender principal, forgery of a government document was reported at 9:41 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of South Second Street.
Duty on striking a fixture/landscaping was reported at 9:37 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Robertson Avenue.
Theft of service was reported at 10:14 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
A welfare check was reported at 11:55 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of East Business Highway 190.
Obstruction or retaliation was reported at 12:08 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Stockdale Road.
An affidavit of surety to surrender principal was reported at 1:47 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of South First Street.
An accident was reported at 5 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of U.S. Highway 190.
An emergency medical detention was reported at 5:37 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Terrace Drive.
HARKER HEIGHTS
A theft was reported at 8:09 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
LAMPASAS
Suspicious activity was reported at 1:32 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of East Avenue F.
Found property was reported at 6:43 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of South Pecan Street.
A theft was reported at 8:05 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of South Spring Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 8:42 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
Suspicious activity was reported at 9:08 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of South Main Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 9:56 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of North Broad Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 10:22 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of West Sixth Street.
An arrest for assault causing bodily injury, possession of a controlled substance.
A disturbance was reported at 4:09 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of South Key Avenue.
A disturbance was reported at 4:47 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Third Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:56 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
Public intoxication was reported at 7:57 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest for public intoxication was reported at 8:21 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A disturbance was reported at 10:22 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:50 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
