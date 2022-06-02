Area police reports indicate:
KILLEEN
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported at 12:46 a.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Shoemaker Drive.
Evading arrest with a vehicle was reported at 12:46 a.m. Wednesday in the area of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South W.S. Young Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at noon Wednesday in the 400 block of East Church Avenue.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Rancier Avenue and Fort Hood Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 3:53 p.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 4:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of South East H Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Illegal discharge of a firearm was reported at 7:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of North College Street.
Failure to identify was reported at 8:58 p.m. Wednesday in the area of East Rancier Avenue and North W.S. Young Drive.
An arrest was reported at 9:25 p.m. Wednesday in the area of East Hallmark Avenue and South Gray Street.
COPPERAS COVE
Criminal trespassing was reported at 12:06 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of North First Street.
A theft was reported at 2:37 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of North First Street.
Striking a fixture/landscape was reported at 7:33 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Matthew Spicer Road and West Highway 190.
Striking a fixture/landscape was reported at 8:58 a.m. Wednesday in the intersection of South Fifth Street and Veterans Avenue.
An accident was reported at 9:41 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
An affidavit of surety to surrender principal was reported at 9:52 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of South First Street.
Found property was reported at 10:06 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of South Main Street.
An accident was reported at 10:52 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Allen Street.
An assault with bodily injury, family violence was reported at 10:56 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Leonhard Street.
A burglary of habitation was reported at 10:56 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Bermuda Street.
Possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:56 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Bermuda Street.
An accident was reported at 11:39 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of West Highway 190.
A theft was reported at 2:17 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Vernice Drive.
An arrest for theft, prior warrants was reported at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday 1103 South Third Street.
An aggravated sexual assault of a child was reported at 4:51 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest for failure to comply, agency assist, was reported at 5:51 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An aggravated robbery was reported at 7:24 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Courtney Lane.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 10:17 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of North First Street.
An emergency medical detention, welfare check was reported at 10:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue.
An emergency medical detention, welfare check was reported at 11:48 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Merle
HARKER HEIGHTS
Information was not available from Harker Heights Police Department at press time.
LAMPASAS
A prowler was reported at 1:39 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of North Race Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 2:49 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of South Chestnut Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 3:32 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of South Main Street.
Fraud was reported at 6:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
An assault was reported at 9:28 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of East Fourth Street.
An accident was reported at 10:14 a.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A disturbance was reported at 12:08 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
Harassment was reported at 12:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Barnes Street.
Loud music was reported at 5:53 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of South Fairview Street.
Harassment was reported at 7:37 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of East Avenue F.
Suspicious activity was reported at 8:08 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of East Avenue E.
A disturbance was reported at 8:37 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
A theft was reported at 9:24 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Campbell Street.
Resist or evade arrest was reported at 10:53 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of West Avenue A.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
