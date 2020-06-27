A noticeable haze has impacted the Killeen area recently as the dust plume from the Sahara Desert in Africa has reached Texas.
Air quality projections for Sunday indicate that the air in Central Texas may be unhealthy for people with respiratory issues, according to AirNow.gov which gets its data from the Environmental Protection Agency.
Projections for Monday indicate air quality to be at a moderate level.
The AirNow.gov projections mirror the projections of National Weather Service Meteorologist Sarah Barnes who was looking at a forecast from NASA.
Barnes said the NASA forecast projects the dust to dissipate over the next couple days as it heads east.
Although the dust is moving in from the east, it looks to be pushed east due to an upper level of high pressure, Barnes said.
As of 2 p.m. Saturday, the Temple airport had registered an Air Quality Index of 157, which is considered unhealthy, with particle pollution being the highest pollutant.
Killeen’s Skylark Field showed a rating of 24 with Ozone being the highest pollutant.
Looking ahead in the forecast, conditions are expected to be hot, humid and windy, according to the NWS forecast published at 12:58 p.m. Saturday.
Wind gusts could reach as high as 25 to 30 mph through Tuesday.
Barnes said the increased wind is coming from an area of low surface pressure off of the east side of the Rocky Mountains. Wind speed increases when surface pressure changes quickly over a small area, she said.
Temperatures for much of the week are expected to reach the mid- to upper-90s, the forecast showed.
Projected high humidity could make for high heat index values, Barnes said.
Relative humidity is expected to peak at 7 a.m. every day through Wednesday, according to the hourly forecast on the NWS website.
Humidity levels are expected to peak near or above 90%.
Projected temperatures and sky conditions through Thursday are:
- Sunday: High 91, Low 77 — Cloudy with a 20% chance of thunderstorms
- Monday: High 95, Low 77 — Partly sunny
- Tuesday: High 96, Low 77 — Partly sunny
- Wednesday: High 97, Low 76 — Mostly sunny
- Thursday: High 97, Low 75 — Mostly sunny
