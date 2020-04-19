COVID-19 has wreaked havoc across many industries, changing the way the world will do business and interact with each other in the future.
The airline industry is no different. Grounded flights, quarantined travelers, and general worry and hysteria of catching the virus has dropped tickets to rock-bottom prices. A quick Google Flights search for a flight from Killeen to Honolulu for a July 4 weekend round-trip is listed for under $500.
“The rock-bottom prices are not just to Hawaii,” said John Hicks, director of sales at Casa Blanca Great Escapes Travel in Killeen. “The rock-bottom prices are at an all-time low because no one is traveling, except essential personnel, which makes many airports a parking lot for airplanes; this drives prices down.”
The Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport is still open, according to the airport’s website. “Please contact your airline for updated schedules and information.”
An online search for ticket prices indicates American Airlines still has at least three flights per day from Killeen to Dallas.
Across the board, ticket prices are low.
“Just looking now, the price of a flight from Austin to Cancun direct is listing at $195 round trip, Austin to Canada about $195 round trip,” Hicks said.
While a cheap Fourth of July weekend flight to Honolulu might seem enticing, Hicks warned against traveling too early,
“It’s going to be hard to tell what businesses are going to be open in July, or which airlines might even be flying anymore or to which destinations,” he said. “While you might be able to get to your destination for cheap, where will you stay, what will you do there? Travelers should detail and research their trip before booking the flight that early.”
That July 4 weekend could be spent in Las Vegas where a round trip flight from Austin is going for $75, but will the hotels be back open?
“In my opinion,” Hicks said. ”Thinking you’re going to have a successful trip in July is a little far fetched, but it’s always a possibility. You should really be looking at August or September if you’re wanting to go this year, and the outlook for next year looks even better which I think is the safest bet.”
Amid all of the cancellations, grounded flights, flight restrictions and potential industry collapse, Hicks recommended getting the best trip protection insurance possible and always working with a travel agent whenever you choose to travel.
“Travelers should always purchase travel protection,” Hicks said. “There are different variations of travel protection, and you would need a travel agent to explain the fine print and go over the policy with you.”
In all cases, purchase a travel protection that lists “cancel for any reason” and make sure the policy says it is refundable, he said.
Travelers should also be aware of social-distancing and other guidelines in place — like masks, which are mandatory in some places. And those guidelines and travel warnings can differ, depending on the city or state.
