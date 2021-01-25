Airport items on Killeen council agenda

The Killeen City Council is expected to vote on two items related to the Killeen Fort Hood Regional Airport at it’s meeting Tuesday.
The first is a memorandum/resolution approving an addendum to the airline lease agreements for both American and United Airlines.
“The agreements with American Airlines, Inc. and United Airlines, Inc. were last extended in 2018 and expired on Sept. 30, 2020,” according to a city staff report.
The report requests that both lease addendums will be back dated to Oct. 1, 2020, when the previous one expired, and run through Sept. 30, 2021.
The other item is a lease agreement with Tailwinds to operate gift shop concessions, beginning March 1, 2021, and ending Jan. 1, 2024. The city manager’s office is also recommending this agreement be approved.
The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Killeen City Hall, 101 N. College St., and can also be viewed online at killeentexas.gov/281/Council-Live-Streaming.
