The potential name change of Killeen’s regional airport is back on the City Council agenda as the council is expected to discuss the possibility during Tuesday’s workshop meeting.
The name change is part of a rebranding effort in attempts to drive more passengers to fly in and out of the Killeen airport as opposed to other major airports like Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, according to a city staff report.
The current name of the airport is Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport, which reflects the former name of Fort Cavazos.
Killeen has conducted soft-market research through sites such as Yelp, Google and Facebook. Then, it conducted passenger intercept surveys, stakeholder surveys and focus group sessions.
The focus group’s top proposed name is Greater Killeen Regional Airport, according to the staff report. The group’s No. 2 choice is Killeen Regional Airport.
The report did not disclose who was in this focus group.
Council members have three options, according to the presentation attached to the agenda. The council can either adopt the focus group’s recommendation, leave the name the same or adopt a different name.
City staff recommends the council adopt the focus group recommendation.
“Based on the results of the surveys and deliberations within the focus group, Alternative 2 reflects the recommendations of the community and represents the preliminary brand strategy,” the presentation said.
The council considered potentially naming the concourses at the airport, but the discussion was quashed with a 5-2 vote in November 2022.
Chaparral Road wastewater
Council members are also expected to discuss potential wastewater improvements along Chaparral Road with a price tag of more than $2.7 million.
The 2019 Water and Wastewater Master Plan includes the construction of a sewer line and force main north of Chaparral Road and west of Trimmier Road, according to the presentation.
The force main will allow wastewater from this area to be diverted from Lift Station No. 24 to the South Wastewater Treatment Plant, the presentation said.
According to the city, the completion of the project is critical for construction of Fire Station No. 4 and the Emergency Operations Center.
The city council workshop begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers in City Hall, 101 N. College St., Killeen.
For those unable to attend the meeting in person, it will be web streamed live and archived for playback on the city’s website, KilleenTexas.gov. It will also be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
