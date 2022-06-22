As of late Wednesday, three wildfires that sprung up at Fort Hood last week were 95% contained, Fort hood officials said.
Fort Hood officials said the Wildland Management Area fire burned an estimated at 250 acres. The Clabber Creek Multi-Use Range fire burned an estimated 100 acres and the fire on the firing ranges near Blackwell Mountain burned around 90 acres, officials said. Around 440 acres were scorched in total.
“All three areas are under continued observation by the Fort Hood Fire Department in order to readily address any flair ups,” said Josh Gillis, Fort Hood’s deputy fire chief, in a statement to the Herald.
Gillis said fire and range officials continually monitor the range for pop-up fires and respond accordingly if one is spotted.
“Fort Hood officials work hand-in-hand with on/off post agencies to provide the best mitigation efforts available in order to combat wildland fires as they are reported,” Gillis said. “Given the current and ongoing weather conditions, we have increased our readiness with wildland fire responses in order to reduce response times and expedite suppression efforts to include dozers cutting fire breaks, air support with helicopters and Bambi Buckets when needed. And, prescribed burns to reduce fuel to further prevent spread.”
