The City of Killeen’s Engineering Division announced Monday that a contractor will be performing north- and southbound lane diversions on East Trimmier Road through Dec. 9.
The closure is so a private contractor can repair a bridge in the area and will be done 24 hours a day on an as-needed basis. The contractor will be installing a traffic control device using a traffic light to divert traffic around the work site. Motorists should anticipate delays and are asked to use caution and obey traffic control devices.
