Texas cities, counties, transit systems and special-purpose taxing districts will receive $890.5 million in sales tax allocations in November, according to a news release from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
Killeen is expected to receive $2.63 million in sales tax revenue, a 19.05% increase from the $2.21 million allocation distributed in November 2019, according to the comptroller’s office.
The allocations are derived from sales taxes collected in September, which saw some businesses still shut down or under limited capacity due to coronavirus restrictions.
Statewide, the total allocations represent a 4.8% increase from the allocations distributed in November 2019, with cities receiving the largest increase at 6.1% from last year.
Killeen and most other local cities have seen an increase in sales tax allocations since the pandemic hit the area in March.
Year to date, Killeen’s sales tax revenue is $24.5 million, 7.49% higher than year to date last year, when the city was allocated $22.8 million, according to the comptroller’s report. Sales tax revenue goes into the city government’s general fund.
The remaining sales tax revenues are as follows:
Bell County
The county will receive $2.18 million in sales tax allocations in November, an increase of 19.2% from this time last year.
Harker Heights will receive $676,834, a 20.3% increase from November 2019.
Nolanville saw a large sales tax percentage increase, receiving $123,172 in November, a 31.9% increase over the same month last year.
Temple is set to receive $2.34 million, a 14.7% increase from last year’s allocation.
Belton will receive $599,948, a 14.6% increase from last November’s allocations.
Coryell County
Coryell County will receive $252,567 for a 17.5% increase over last year’s allocations.
Copperas Cove saw a 19.95% increase in November allocations over last year; it is set to receive $560,855.
Gatesville saw a 13.49% increase in sales tax allocations, receiving $203,794 in November.
