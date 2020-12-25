City offices in Killeen, Copperas Cove and Harker Heights will be closed today for the Christmas holiday.
Libraries, senior centers and recreation centers in Killeen as well as the Killeen Animal Shelter are also closed.
The Solid Waste Transfer Station in Copperas Cove will also be closed.
