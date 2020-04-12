Logan’s Roadhouse has fired all of its employees and closed its stores as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, court records showed.
CraftWorks Parent LLC is the parent company for Logan’s Roadhouse and Old Chicago along with two other non-local restaurants, according to a court filing in Delaware from March 20.
The Logan’s Roadhouse buildings are currently being mothballed in hopes they can reopen at a later date.
A sign on the door to Logan’s Roadhouse in Killeen said the restaurant closed as of March 18 in an effort to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.
