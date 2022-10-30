Volunteers with the Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful Commission (KCCB) did their part Sunday in the Copperas Cove City Park after thousands attended the annual Fall-o-ween event Saturday.
On Sunday morning, around 30 volunteers donned orange vests, picked up trash bags and manned trash “grabbers” and went to work. Teams of two or three got together and picked up bits and pieces of discarded candy wrappers, confetti, leftover decorations and a variety of miscellaneous items.
One volunteer found a child’s jacket and another found a sippy cup. Organizers will post found items on their Facebook page Monday.
Standing in the center of the park, one could see groups making their way around walkways, parking lots, playground equipment, shrubs and trees in search of the evidence left behind from an evening of fun.
“We like to get an early start on clean up activities,” Bonita Henderson said. She has volunteered for many programs under the KCCB Commission.
“It makes it easier for city crews to get things cleaned up Monday,” said KCCB Executive Director Roxanne Flores. “Most of the volunteers arrive early and have these areas ship-shape in just a few hours.”
Members of the Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club of Killeen teamed up to collect several bags between them,making quick work of the clean up along the fenceline.
Flores encouraged everyone who came out to enjoy snacks and coffee. Her enthusiasm for these volunteer opportunities was apparent.
“We are thankful to anyone who can help us help our community,” Flores said. “This is a great way to make a difference.”
Following the two-hour window KCCB set for clean-up, more than 300 pounds of trash was collected.
Regular meetings of the Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful Commission are the first Monday of every month at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at 508 S. Second Street. Flores invites anyone to come by and get involved.
