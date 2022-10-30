Volunteers with the Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful Commission (KCCB) did their part Sunday in the Copperas Cove City Park after thousands attended the annual Fall-o-ween event Saturday.

On Sunday morning, around 30 volunteers donned orange vests, picked up trash bags and manned trash “grabbers” and went to work. Teams of two or three got together and picked up bits and pieces of discarded candy wrappers, confetti, leftover decorations and a variety of miscellaneous items.

