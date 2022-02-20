Allegations of Killeen senior abuse spill over into awkward City Hall meeting

The allegations of abuse toward seniors by the Killeen Senior Advisory Board chairwoman — and what has been done about those complaints by the city’s recreation director — spilled over into a confusing display at the City Council meeting Tuesday rife with accusations, confusion and perhaps savvy political preparation by local government experts.
“We have no idea what we are even talking about,” Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra said, more than once, at Tuesday’s meeting in reference to the meeting agenda’s Item No. 11: personnel matters of department heads, specifically City Manager Kent Cagle, Assistant City Manager Danielle Singh, and Parks and Recreation Executive Director Joe Brown.
The item was placed on the agenda at the request of Councilwoman Mellisa Brown, backed by a 5-1 vote by the council during a Feb. 1 meeting, with Councilwoman Nina Cobb in opposition. While she was vague on the details up to and during the meeting, Mellisa Brown said on Thursday the item was supposed to be an investigation request into how Joe Brown handled repeated complaints against Senior Advisory Board Chairwoman Patsy Bracey, which the Herald has reported on previously. Read more here: https://bit.ly/3s38Hhq
Open or closed
Confusion over the matter surfaced in that Feb. 1 meeting, when Mellisa Brown introduced the “personnel matters” item, and questions arose as to whether it should be in open or closed session.
“If you’re discussing department heads as a whole, then the meeting could be in open session, but if it is certain department heads, then the meeting would have to be in closed session,” City Attorney Traci Briggs said to Councilwoman Brown.
Singh approached the City Council on the same question, making the point that the question could have been resolved before it reached the floor.
“I apologize for coming up here and providing my input, but perhaps if the city manager or I had been approached about this issue, we could have put it on the agenda as it should have been,” Singh said at the Feb. 1 meeting. “But being blindsided by what we’re seeing here tonight is concerning.”
Fast forward to the meeting on Tuesday, and the three city administrators found themselves in the crosshairs of the City Council agenda. And this time they had time to prepare.
Instead of going into the closed session to discuss their positions, Cagle, Singh and Joe Brown opted to hold the discussion in open session for all to see, surprising at least a few who were at City Hall that night. It is typical for city staffers, who are being accused of something, to do it in exective session behind closed doors.
A show of support
In another sign of preparation, a number of supporters of Joe Brown came out to the council meeting.
During citizens comments at the beginning of the meeting, co-chair of the Senior Advisory Board, Debbie Voigt, appeared before the council and applauded Joe Brown’s performance as director of Parks and Recreation.
“He has done so much to improve the city of Killeen as a whole,” Voigt said.
Barbara Haneke, another member of the Senior Advisory Board, came to the council and even invited members of the council to come out during a meeting of the Senior Advisory Board.
“I also invite any liaisons to come out to one of our meetings and see exactly what we do,” Haneke said.
The Herald was unable to determine who, if anyone, invited them and other Joe Brown supporters who were at the meeting.
“I’m not aware of who, if anyone, invited the senior citizens,” Killeen spokeswoman Janell Ford said in response to Herald questions on Thursday. She said Joe Brown was unavailable for follow-up questions because he was in a conference for the rest of the week.
Mellisa Brown said she wanted to keep the meeting in closed session, but due to a statute given to the council by Briggs, the department heads who were being discussed made the request for the meeting to be public.
“I just want to let the public know that I have done my best to protect citizens,” Mellisa Brown said in reference to the people who have submitted complaints in reference to the Senior Advisory Board chairwoman.
Allegations of Abuse
Bracey, the board chairwoman and a candidate for Killeen mayor, was accused of being abusive toward seniors and having an uncontrollable temper. Bracey, 76, denied the accusations, which were filed to the city earlier in January in an official complaint made by Killeen senior Debbie Bundy.
Bundy said the most recent complaint to the city was the second complaint she had attempted to file on Bracey in a little over two years. The first complaint, which Bundy put together in late 2019 and included over 100 signatures, didn’t seem to go anywhere. Bundy said she was prepared to present it to the City Council in December 2019, but was asked by Joe Brown if he could handle it. Bundy agreed, but she said nothing was done, which prompted her to file the second complaint last month.
Bracey denied the allegations and said Bundy has an axe to grind because Joe Brown removed Bundy’s ability to plan out-of-state bus trips for Killeen seniors — trips for which Bundy can get free tickets if she sells enough seats.
Joe Brown has declined to comment on the case to the Herald.
A pair of council members — Jessica Gonzalez and Nina Cobb — have been assigned to investigate the complaints against Bracey, which include Bundy’s complaints and others, officials said.
That investigation was brought up Tuesday as the council pondered how to handle the three administrators who were called before them in the akward open session.
“Mr. Mayor, Council members Cobb and Gonzalez are still investigating the matter and should be given more time,” Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King said.
Segarra told Mellisa Brown that she should have gone to Cagle and spoke more about the item before bringing it to the council. At one point, Segarra mentioned that it seemed that Mellisa Brown was trying to overrule Cagle and his position as the city’s top administrator.
It was suggested that a phone call from Mellisa Brown to Cagle would have been better.
“I did call him and didn’t receive a response,” she said.
Cagle interjected quickly.
“Well, did you leave me a voicemail?” Cagle asked during the Tuesday meeting.
Brown said she never leaves him voicemails since he usually picks up her calls or calls her back.
Councilman Rick Williams made the suggestion to amend the agenda item or to at least delay the discussion.
“We need to either delay this meeting or have this meeting behind closed doors before we further tarnish the council or Mr. Brown or Mrs. Brown,” Williams said.
Segarra agreed that Mellisa Brown needs to have a meeting with Cagle before this item is to be discussed again, and most of the council agreed.
“You’re wanting for me to go to him and ask for him to put this back on the agenda?” Brown asked the mayor incredulously.
“Yup, we’re going to let him do his job,” Segarra responded.
The discussion was ended with a 4-2 vote on a motion of direction to have Mellisa Brown meet with Cagle, with council members Brown and Michael Boyd voting in opposition.
As of Saturday, Mellisa Brown said she has yet to meet with Cagle, but she does intend do so.
