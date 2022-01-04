Republican candidate for Texas governor, Allen West, a former Florida congressman and Army lieutenant colonel, will be visiting Killeen Wednesday afternoon to meet with local voters.
The stop in Killeen will be a part of West’s bus tour as he visits parts of Texas to meet with residents and say a few words.
West will be at Iron Gauntlet Brauhaus on 400 Cheyenne Drive in Killeen from noon to 2 p.m., according to a post on West’s Twitter.
On Tuesday, West was in Richardson, to deliver a speech regarding the Texas-Mexico border and the Texas National Guard, which has Guardsmen deployed to the border.
“Due to the current command climate, soldiers are leaving the Guard at a record pace,” a press release from West’s campaign said.
The press release also included bullet points about what West referred to as a “moral collapse” at the border. These ranged from COVID outbreaks, hardships requests being ignored, and the lack of funding and planning for the Guard.
