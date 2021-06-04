The family of a Killeen man who was shot and killed by U.S. Marshals nearly a month ago is still awaiting answers regarding the circumstances surrounding his death.
Samuel Roberto Pleasant Sr., 40, was killed on May 13 when U.S. Marshals attempted to arrest him on a federal felony warrant for a probation violation, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety, which includes the Texas Rangers who are investigating the homicide.
The shooting occurred at 10:35 a.m. in the 1900 block of Poage Avenue in north Killeen, according to the Killeen Police Department.
“I don’t want my brother’s death to be swept under the rug,” said Ian Pleasant, Samuel Pleasant Sr.’s younger brother. “I’m concerned that no information has been released to us ... We haven’t even received any of the initial police reports.”
Ian Pleasant said the family and their attorney are awaiting the results of a second, independent autopsy.
“There seem to be multiple stories about what happened,” he said. “Witnesses told me that the U.S. Marshals pulled up and they jumped out, and as soon as my brother’s hands went in the air they started firing.”
Little information
In the three and a half weeks since the shooting, law enforcement officials have declined to release any further information to the Herald. The newspaper has asked DPS for the current employment status of any officers who fired weapons; how many officers fired their weapons and how many shots were fired; and why the Marshals shot Pleasant Sr.
“The Texas Rangers are investigating the incident. As this is an active and ongoing investigation, no additional information is available at this time,” said Sgt. Bryan Washko, DPS spokesman, in an email on June 2.
The Herald has filed a Freedom of Information Act request to obtain information about the incident.
In a letter to the Herald on May 27, the U.S. Marshals Service acknowledged that it has received the newspaper’s FOIA request but that the information will be delayed.
“The USMS adopted a ‘first in/first out’ practice for processing all incoming FOIA requests. Your request was placed in chronological order based on following the date of receipt
and will be handled as quickly as possible when assigned for processing,” the letter states. “Due to a substantial backlog of requests, it is estimated the processing of your request may be significantly delayed.”
‘My biggest supporter’
Ian Pleasant told the Herald that his brother’s words could be inspirational — so much so that Ian Pleasant actually ran for president in the last election.
“This is something my brother supported, and pushed me to do,” he said. “It was a personal goal to run, and he was the one who told me to be mindful that I wouldn’t win. My brother was my biggest supporter and number-one fan. When other family members said I dreamed too big, he would come behind them to tell me I’m not dreaming big enough.”
Samuel and Ian, who is two years younger — were born and raised in Philadelphia.
“It was a tough place to grow up,” Ian Pleasant said. “In a very real way, we raised each other and our bond grew close because of that.”
It was the U.S. Army that brought Samuel Pleasant to Killeen.
“He served overseas and then was stationed in Texas,” Ian Pleasant said.
Samuel Pleasant leaves behind three biological children and one step-child.
“He was a loving, caring father,” Ian Pleasant said. “He was a natural teacher and coach.”
Samuel Pleasant was among the first coaches of the Temple Redskins Youth Football Organization.
“He never let me get depressed when I felt discouraged, and he never let me hang my head,” Ian Pleasant said. “I can only imagine that he was the same when he was coaching the kids.”
However, Samuel Pleasant stopped coaching when his life began to go downhill.
“He still wanted to coach but he knew he wanted to be a good influence on those children,” he said.
Samuel Pleasant incurred state jail felony convictions in 2010 and 2015, both for possession of a controlled substance under 1 gram. Through the years, from 2001 through 2015, he was convicted of seven misdemeanors, according to DPS records.
“My brother has a criminal past, so I’d never try to make him out to be a saint, but I don’t see him putting up opposition to the police and cause himself to get shot,” Ian Pleasant said. “I can’t think of any reason for this to have happened.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.