The Aloha Fest of Central Texas took place Saturday at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, drawing a large crowd of people from around the area.
Hundreds of the Killeen ohana — that means family, gathered at the Pacific Islander cultural event, not only to support the small businesses and vendors, but also to show support to the performers who showed attendees their cultural acts.
“We had months, months of preparation; we actually started learning dances last year for this (the fest),” said Ashlierose Dunn, member of Pacific Heights Express dance troupe.
The morning festival had three main areas for attendees. The food vendors and booths were outside, and the smell of Hawaiian, Polynesian and more island foods surrounded the area along with cultural fruits and beverages.
Inside the Conference Center, dozens of stands lined the halls, filled with trinkets, samples from businesses, cultured attire and more, waiting for the crowds of people.
The main area of the building, though, is where most of the fun creations to see and buy were. The area was filled with different small businesses that sold clothing, dolls, games and much more.
Attendees filled the parking lot, and many were excited to get to see the performances and experience the variety of culture in the area.
“I like to support the different cultures in Killeen; I like when they perform because you get to see the different islands and stuff like that.“ explained 12-year-old Sophia Figueroa. “It’s good to try out other cultures and see what it’s about.”
