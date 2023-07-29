aloha fest1.JPG

The 2023 Aloha Fest just began, people are inside the Civic and Conference Center looking at the different cultural items.

The Aloha Fest of Central Texas took place Saturday at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, drawing a large crowd of people from around the area.

Hundreds of the Killeen ohana — that means family, gathered at the Pacific Islander cultural event, not only to support the small businesses and vendors, but also to show support to the performers who showed attendees their cultural acts.

Jholcomb@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552

