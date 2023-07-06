Fort Hood event

The Pacific Heights Express dancers perform traditional dances at the Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month celebration on Fort Hood Thursday afternoon.

 Lisa Davidson | Herald

Pacific Heights Express. a local dance group, will be hosting an Aloha festival later this month in Killeen and the community is invited.

The festival is set for July 29 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 South WS Young Drive.

Jholcomb@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552

