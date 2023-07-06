Pacific Heights Express. a local dance group, will be hosting an Aloha festival later this month in Killeen and the community is invited.
The festival is set for July 29 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 South WS Young Drive.
This year’s fest will be bigger than prior years, and the first one since 2019, according to the festival organizers. The second half of the event, to be held the night of July 29, is sold out with over 500 guests attending.
“Our estimate attendance in 2019 was 3,000 throughout the day, we are expecting to top that,” said Helen Gomez, director of the dance group.
The day-time part of the festival is free to attend, and will start at 10 a.m. ending at 4 p.m. on July 29.
The day event consists of cultural live shows, 14 international food vendors, over 30 arts and crafts sets, live music and much more, according to organizers.
“We are all really excited to perform and showcase our talents, we all have worked really hard and diligently, we can’t wait to show respect to the culture and art,” head instructor of Absolute Self Defense Academy, Brittany Emberton. Her group will perform at the event.
“Our day show will open up with the Mayor of Killeen, then performance by the Pacific Heights hosting the event; followed by Martial arts demonstration, Fetu o le Pasifika from Fort Worth, Lily’s Hosanna Dance Group, Ke Anuenue Polynesian Review from Bedford, TX, Grupo Folklorico Estrellas de Panama, Legacy Martial Arts, Keola’s Hula Halau from Dallas, The Southern Tropics Band from Round Rock, and Mexico Lingo,” Gomez said.
Jholcomb@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552
