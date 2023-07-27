It’s the last weekend in July and time is running out for summer fun as August approaches, but luckily there’s a lot happening this week in the Killeen-Fort Cavazos area to fill the summer days while they’re still here. Read on for a list of events taking place soon.
July 28
BuenasVibras Yoga, 334 E. Avenue D in Killeen, will host a free Heroes Class for military, law enforcement, veterinary professionals, first responders, educators, medical professionals, and spouses at 5 p.m. with an optional Boozy Social at 6 p.m. Go to www.buenasvibrasyoga.com/classesandevents to register.
The Hot Summer Sounds Free Concert Series will feature live music by Home at Last from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Santa Fe Plaza, 301 W. Avenue A, Temple. Go to www.templeparks.com/hotsummersounds to learn more.
Twice As Funny Comedy Lounge, 420 E. Avenue C in Killeen, will host K-Dubb and Friends live on stage July 28 and 29. Tickets start at $20 per person. Go to www.twiceasfunnycomedylounge.com to purchase in advance.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club will host live music by Scooter Dubec and Sterling Country from 8 p.m. to midnight July 28. Cover is $10. Fast Movin’ Train will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. July 29. Cover is $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, will host free live music by Free Ransom from 6 to 9 p.m. July 28, Orange Juice from 6 to 9 p.m. July 29, and Garrett Askins from noon to 3 p.m. July 30.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, will host free live music by Neopolitan at 8 p.m. July 28, Tanama Colibri at 11 a.m. and Fred Fuller at 8 p.m. July 29, and Lauren Woodall at 4 p.m. July 30.
Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave. in Belton, will host The Shooter FM Acoustic Lunch with Olivia Harms and James Hollingsworth at noon. This event is free.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, will host Laser Friday with “Laser Bowie” at 6 p.m., “Laser Tribute” at 7 p.m., and “Laser Country” at 8 p.m. The planetarium also hosts a variety of other laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
The Central Texas Theatre, 3401 S. W.S. Young Drive, is hosting performances of its newest production, “The Wizard of Oz,” July 28- 30. Go to www.showpass.com/wizardofoz/ to purchase tickets in advance.
July 29
The Bell County Farmers Market will be from 7 a.m. to noon at 411 E. Central Ave., Belton. There will be local vendors, artisan goods, produce, and more.
The Caliente 5K Run will be at 8 a.m. at Long Branch Park, 1101 Branch Drive, Killeen. Cost is $30 for same-day registration.
The Vineyard at Florence, 111 Via Francesco in Florence, will host the Brunch and Splash event from 9 a.m. to noon. There will be a brunch buffet and water activities for the family. Cost is $25 per person and kids 12 and under are free with a purchase of an adult ticket. Go to https://tinyurl.com/2s39u6jk to purchase in advance.
ASYMCA Killeen, 110 Mountain Lion Road in Harker Heights, will host the Back-to-School Healthy Kids Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be games, rides, giveaways, school supplies, resources, and more at this free event for families.
Chick-fil-A Killeen, 1402 E. Central Texas Exressway, will host Breakfast Bingo from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. There will be prizes and more at this free event.
Pacific Heights Express will host the Aloha Festival of Central Texas from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive. There will be over 30 vendors, food, and live entertainment during this free daytime event. The premier evening event will feature a luau dinner, showcase, and open dance. General admission is $40 for the premier event. Email hg.pacificheights@gmail.com for more information.
Harker Heights Parks and Recreation will host the Splash Bash from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Kern Park, 400 S. Ann Blvd. There will be inflatables, water balloons, water guns, and more at this free event.
The Bell County Master Gardener Association will present the seminar, “Drip Irrigation,” from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Teinert Memorial Public Library, 337 N. Dalton St., Bartlett. Certified Master GardenerDave Slaughter will discuss the history of drip irrigation and explain its applications and components of the system. The class is limited to 20 people and there is no registration required.
The Classic Car Show will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fort Cavazos Main Exchange, 4250 Clear Creek Road. All classics, customs, hotrods, and motorcycles are welcome. Call 915-300-9094 for more information.
The Killeen Christmas in July Vendor Market will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at American Legion J.Q. Adams Post 223, 208 S. Park St., Killeen. There will be vendors, giveaways, raffles and more at this free event.
The 3 Texans Winery and Vineyard, 7536 Farm-to-Market 2409 in Temple, will host free live music by Gabor Nicholson at 3 p.m.
Joker’s IceHouse Bar and Grill, 7900 S. Clear Creek in Killeen, will host live music by Greg Showman and the Back Creek Bandat 9 p.m. Cover is $10.
Greenfield Coffee, Cocktails, Barrels, and Brew will host live music by Beth Lee and The Breakups from 6 to 9 p.m. at 555 Pace Park Road, Salado.
The 30th annual Performance of Salado Legends will be at 8:15 p.m. at Tablerock Amphitheater, 409 Royal St., Salado. This performance will feature a play based on local historical events. Tickets are $5 for kids, $10 for students, and $25 for adults. Go to https://centraltexastickets.com to purchase in advance.
July 30
The Black Health and Wellness Pop-Up Express will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 4002 Watercrest Road, Killeen. There will be small business vendors, a poetry slam, yoga, and more available. General admission is free. Go to https://tinyurl.com/2833dksu for more information.
The Killeen Public Library will host Library Mini Golf from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Killeen Main Library, 205 E. Church Ave. This event is free and open to all ages. The library also hosts a variety of other in-person events for children, teens, and adults every week at both the Main Library and the Copper Mountain Branch Library. Go to https://www.killeentexas.gov/171/Libraries for a full schedule of events.
Aug. 1
The Montague Youth Center, 70020 Clement Drive at Fort Cavazos, will host a pizza event from 3 to 5 p.m. at MOD Pizza, 3007 E. Central Texas Expressway, Killeen. Children registered with CYS in grades sixth to twelfth will have a hands-on learning experience at this free event. Call 254-553-7670 for more information.
Aug. 2
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, will host the Library Talent Show for participants ages 6 and up at 10 a.m. Registration is required in advance as spots are limited but audience space is available on a first come, first serve basis. The library also hosts a variety of virtual and in-person livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities with details posted throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
Aug. 3
The Killeen Democrats will meet at 6 p.m. at the Menos Mexican Grill, 1100 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen. Killeen Democrats are welcome to attend to network with one another and learn more about recent special legislative sessions. For additional information, follow Killeen Democrats on Facebook.
Upcoming Events
Harker Heights Parks and Recreation’s next Girls Outdoors Program will be from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Aug. 5 at Dana Peak Park, 3800 Comanche Gap Road, Harker Heights. This free event for girls ages 6 to 12 years old will feature a talk by a Texas Parks and Wildlife Ranger and focus on wildlife in the park. Pre-registration is required by going to https://tinyurl.com/mrymrbsh.
Recurring Events
The 86th annual Gatesville Riding Club Rodeo will be from 7:30 to 10 p.m. July 27-29 at the arena on Veteran’s Memorial Drive. Tickets are $12 for adults, $7 for kids, and children 5 and under are free.
The Harker Heights Farmers Market is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October at the Harker Heights City Hall parking lot, 305 Miller’s Crossing. There will be local craftsmen, farmers, vendors and more.
The Lampasas Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday at the downtown Lampasas courthouse square.
The Salado Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through September at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado. There will be local growers, makers, and artisans. Vendor inquiries can be directed to KD@barrowbrewing.com.
The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors, 1103 W. Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen, hosts Warriors at Ease Yoga from 10:45 a.m. to noon every Thursday. This class is free and open to the public, but is geared toward military community members. Go to https://bit.ly/3nOPDUu to reserve a spot in advance.
The Fort Cavazos Newcomers Orientation for Soldiers and Families from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Thursday at the Lone Star Conference Center, Building 5764, 24th St. and Wainwright Drive. Information about services, programs, facilities, community programs and more will be available. Attendees receive a free boxed lunch and access to on-site childcare. Call the Processing Control Station at 254-368-1768 for more information.
Little Land Play Gym, 4311 S. 31st in Temple, hosts Parents Night Out from 4 to 8 p.m. every first and third Friday of the month. Parents can drop their children off for pizza and fun and enjoy time to themselves. Cost is $35 for the first child and $20 for each additional child. Call 254-231-3752 for more information.
Explore, Learning, and Play occurs every Wednesday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Cavazos. Parents with children ages 3 years and younger will engage in playgroups that focus on age-appropriate activities and exercises that help build interpersonal skills together. No registration is required. Participants must have a military ID to participate. Call 254-287-2286 for more information.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts Open Mic Night with Ryan Wright from 7 to 9:30 p.m. every Monday.
Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St. in Temple, hosts Open Mic Night with Smokin’ Maxx from 4:30 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday. All are welcome at this free, family-friendly event.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, hosts karaoke with a DJ from 8 p.m. to midnight every Friday and Tejano Night every first and third Saturday of the month. Free urban line dancing classes are available from 7 to 8 p.m. every Thursday, and there is also free pool on Tuesdays. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
Operation E.A.T. (Everybody Ate Today), a community youth feeding initiative, will provide free meals for all kids 18 years old or younger at the Harker Heights Public Library and Activities Center, 400 Indian Trail. Meal availability times will be weekdays from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Go to https://monarch-education.org/operationeat to register in advance.
Museums and Exhibits
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, will host its newest exhibit, “Awkward Family Photos,” now through Sept. 1. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. Go to www.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton,is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is hosting its newest exhibit, “Waco’s Historic Houses of Worship,” now through Aug. 31. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free. Go to www.texasranger.org for more information.
The Salado Museum and College Park, 423 S. Main St., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Go to www.saladomuseum.org for more information.
The Temple Children’s Museum, 11 N. Fourth St. in Temple, is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. General admission is $6 per person. The museum is geared toward those ages 8 and under and their families for hands-on learning. Go to www.templechildrensmuseum.org for more information.
