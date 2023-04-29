Following several ups and downs, Altitude Trampoline Park has closed its doors indefinitely. The business’s website has disappeared, and the Facebook page lists the business as permanently closed.
Former patrons posted on social media about the sudden nature of the closure.
“Wait, so what happens to the memberships they sold and didn’t tell them they were closing to cancel?” Mya Vigil posted on Facebook concerning the subscription she began in February.
Another patron responded that all memberships were canceled at the end of March and no one was charged for April.
“I was able to confirm that the last time I was charged for the membership was on March 6th,” Vigil said. “We went on April 22nd and there was no signage about the closure or any notification regarding it posted anywhere in the building.”
Vigil said their family went to Altitude Trampoline Park at least twice a month for the past year.
“My daughter loves jumping and we preferred Altitude over Urban Air because she is only 3 and I feel that the open trampolines are much better suited for her age range than Urban Air’s structures,” Vigil said. “She even had her birthday party there in December and that was worth every penny for everything we got.”
The local franchise of Altitude Trampoline Park first opened in the Wendland Plaza Shopping Center at 901 S, Fort Hood St. in the summer of 2018.
The park previously closed on Nov. 5, 2019, with plans to reopen four days later, but it remained closed for more than a year. Altitude Trampoline Park reopened on March 19, 2021, according to a Facebook post on their business page, and remained open for just more than two years.
The park was projected to create 50 or more part-time jobs, the Herald previously reported. In addition to trampolines, the park included a rock-climbing wall, foam pits, and dodgeball areas.
In 2019, the property was valued at $167,016, according to the Bell County Appraisal District.
Prior to being converted into a trampoline park, the location was the site of an H-E-B store, according to a previous Herald article.
Altitude was one of several indoor recreation facilities residents can enjoy during the summer heat including Urban Air, Axe Monkeys, Axed Out, the Killeen Family Recreation Center, the Harker Heights Recreation Center and two bowling alleys.
