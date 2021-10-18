COPPERAS COVE — Crisp, cool weather and bright sunshine greeted more than 50 golfers Saturday at Hills of Cove Golf Course for the local Altrusa International’s 19th annual Fall Golf Classic fundraiser.
Debbie Llacuna, president of the local branch of the international community service organization, said they were excited to resume their primary fundraising event after cancelling last year due to COVID-19.
The group hopes to raise $8,000 to $10,000 for its community service efforts that help promote literacy, including donating books to school children, supporting the Copperas Cove ISD Education Foundation, National Night Out, and a program that sends money to Nepal to help fund education for youngsters there.
“So far, so good,” Llacuna said. “It’s a beautiful day. We couldn’t ask for a more beautiful day, I don’t think. I’m hoping everybody has fun.”
Driving in from Fort Worth to play in the tournament was Rick Hoenerhoff, who comes here every year to visit friends and play in the Altrusa tournament.
“A good friend is one of the leaders of Altrusa,” Hoenerhoff said. “We come down for a few days, play some golf, and make a visit out of it. It’s a great event.”
One of Hoenerhoff’s friends and playing partners, Mike Prestigiacomo, lives in the Killeen area, and he, too,
said he enjoys the Altrusa event.
“I play every year,” Prestigiacomo said. “It’s very nice. One of the things that’s enjoyable about this tournament is the ladies work real hard to get a lot of raffle prizes and stuff, so we buy a lot of raffle tickets, which helps them and we get a lot in return.”
As for their chances of winning the tournament, both men said they played a practice round yesterday but were not counting on turning in a winning scorecard.
“We’d rather not talk about that right now,” Prestigiacomo said, smiling. “We practiced yesterday — not very well, but we practiced.
“We hit a lot of balls,” Hoenerhoff added. “We’re not going to do that today.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.