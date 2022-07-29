Ramon Alvarez, an at-large Killeen City Council member, said he’s missed three meetings of the governing body since he took office in late May. But that’s not enough to vacate his seat under state law.
“These were family trips planned prior to my election. I let both the mayor and (city manager) know of them, and others, immediately after being sworn in.”
The Texas Local Government Code requires that a council member’s office be vacated if he misses three straight regular meetings — unless he “is sick or has first obtained a leave of absence at a regular meeting.”
Killeen spokeswoman Janell Ford confirmed that Alvarez missed the June 21 workshop, July 12 regular meeting and workshop and July 26 regular meeting.
“I am aware of the three consecutive meeting rule,” Alvarez said. “But I have not missed three consecutive meetings, so I don’t see any relevance. Faith, family and service, in that order, is how I prioritize my time and my life.”
Alvarez is in his first term as one of the city’s at-large representatives. He defeated Mellisa Brown by 26 votes in the municipal election in May and remains part of a lawsuit Brown filed challenging the results.
Since Alvarez was sworn in on May 23 at a special meeting, he has attended 14 city meetings and workshops, including the May 23 swearing in.
“Don’t let the physical presence alone make one believe that an elected official is invested and up-to-date on the city’s issues and efforts,” Alvarez said. “I can guarantee you that I am well-versed and vested in moving our city in the right direction.”
Brown said that in her one term as an at-large representative, she did not attend one meeting in person but joined via Zoom.
“I never missed a council meeting or workshop,” she said.
Brown also said that council members must inform Mayor Debbie Nash-King of intended absences.
A special meeting of the City Council is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Tuesday, followed by a workshop.
