While incumbent Ken Wilkerson and former mayor Jose Segarra appear to have secured spots on the Killeen City Council, the race for the third and final at-large is neck-and-neck between Ramon Alvarez and Mellisa Brown, with 93% of the votes counted.
As of 8:30 p.m., Alvarez led Brown by 20 votes, with a total of 1,317 votes to 1,297. Mayor Pro Tem Rick Williams trails close behind with 1,248 votes and Leo Gukeisen sits in the back of the pack with 403 votes.
So far, 60 of 63 precincts have registered their votes, leaving just three precincts in which candidates could pick up a few more votes.
