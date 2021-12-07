Shawn Alzona holds a commanding lead in the runoff for the Copperas Cove City Council Place 3 runoff, according to unofficial results from Coryell County.
Alzona and Scott Remalia are vying for the seat to fill the remaining year of Mayor Dan Yancey's unexpired term in the seat.
With early voting and mail-in/absentee ballots counted, Alzona has 166 votes to Remalia's 93 — a margin of around 64% to 36%.
Neither candidate garnered more than 50% of the vote in the Nov. 2 election, necessitating the runoff.
Election day results are being tallied.
Whichever candidate wins the election is expected to be sworn in on Jan. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.