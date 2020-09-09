Killeen-area residents who choose to dine at Pier 7 Juicy Seafood & Bar Friday evening will be treated to musical entertainment from a local entertainer, a Fort Hood soldier and a San Antonio-based entertainer.
Sandra Hawkins, who goes by the stage name “Black Diamond,” will host the concert from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at the seafood restaurant, 1501 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen.
The concert is free, except the cost of items purchased from the restaurant.
“We’re coming together for the main cause to remember those lost on (9/11) almost 20 years ago,” Hawkins said via phone Wednesday.
Hawkins, who currently lives in Kempner, said the events of 9/11 should never be forgotten.
She said current events in the country make it appear as though people are at war with each other.
The coronavirus has also hurt entertainers and prevented many people from coming to their shows, Hawkins said.
“America needs uplifting,” she said.
Joining Hawkins, who herself is a Tina Turner impersonator, will be 1st Cavalry Division soldier Sgt. Jermaine Robinson who will sing Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA,” and San Antonio-based entertainer Megan Brucker who is a Patsy Cline impersonator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.