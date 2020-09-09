1. Yes. I do not want to risk going to the polls, so I may not take part this fall.

2. Yes. I only plan to vote if I can vote by mail or cast an absentee ballot.

3. No. I plan to vote early to avoid the crowds, which is what I usually do.

4. No. The virus threat may be lower in a few weeks. I plan to go ahead and vote.

5. Unsure. It depends on how the first few days of early voting go locally.

