The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Bell County invites the community to join the movement to honor and remember loved ones and fight back for lifesaving change on Saturday at the Bell County Expo Center.
Relay For Life is a community of survivors, caregivers, local citizens, volunteers and participants who believe that the future can be free from cancer and own the power to make that change. Relay For Life of Bell County is presented by Chick-fil-A Temple. There will family-friendly entertainment and activities throughout the day. Opening ceremonies start at noon.
A full schedule can be found online at www.relayforlife.org/bellcotx.
Sign up to join an existing team or start a new team at www.relayforlife.org/bellcotx. If you can’t participate in this year’s event, you can still help save lives by making a donation by going to RelayForLife.org/bellcotx.
To learn more about Relay For Life, go to www.relayforlife.org/bellcotx.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.