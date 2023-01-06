Community

Killeen officials have partnered with Equal Heart to recruit two AmeriCorps members, according to a news release.

The recruits “will focus on educating the community on disaster preparedness. This will increase the city of Killeen Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management’s ability to engage and prepare the community at a no-staff cost increase.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.