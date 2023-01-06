Killeen officials have partnered with Equal Heart to recruit two AmeriCorps members, according to a news release.
The recruits “will focus on educating the community on disaster preparedness. This will increase the city of Killeen Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management’s ability to engage and prepare the community at a no-staff cost increase.”
AmeriCorps members will receive a bi-weekly living allowance as determined by the National Commission for Service and an end-term education award for their service, the news release shows.
To be eligible applicants must be available for the entire duration of the program; 17 years old or older by program start date; U.S. citizens or permanent residents; and “have a commitment to serve the community.”
