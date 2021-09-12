Dressed in makeshift tunics and wielding foam weapons, Amtgard players charged into battle in a game of “ring the bell” Saturday.
From the official website, “Amtgard is a world-wide organization dedicated to medieval and fantasy combat sports and recreation.”
However, chapter representative Nathaniel McWaters describes it simply as “nerds running around and whacking each other with sticks.”
“it’s a good way to get outside and meet up with people,” McWaters said Saturday.
McWaters is an officer for the local chapter, also known as a shire. Shires are typically held at a park, and Killeen Community Park is home to the Murky Water Shire. For McWaters, Amtgard is an opportunity to wind down after a long week.
“A lot of people feel worn all week, and it’s just a good way to blow off some steam,” McWaters said. “I used to be in the military and especially around here it’s good for people to have a way to relax.”
Amtgard, which began in the 80’s, is played using makeshift weapons and armor, most of which is homemade. Safety is paramount, however, as McWaters explained that Amtgard’s “weapons” are often made using by covering a graphite centre in foam. There are those, however, that go the extra mile.
“There are some people that make their own armor. Some members make full suits of armor by forging or leatherworking, and some take comissions from other players,” McWaters said.
Although the fairly lengthy official playbook stipulates that combat is only for those age 14 and older, some exceptions are made family members.
“I’ve seen multigenerational groups,” Waco resident Kim Jones said “There are people who started in the 80s who brought their kids out, who are now bringing their grandkids out. It’s just wonderful to see.”
Jones often drives out “to go to a park for a few hours.” Jones, who also goes by “Baroness Bridgette” as her player name, used to do photography at play sessions and at events.
“One of the best things about Amtgard is that there is almos always a group near you,” she said.
And, according to both McWaters and the official Amtgard website, the game is enjoyed worldwide, across the United States, Canada, South Korea, and several other countries.
The game, which admittidly often boils down to whether or not a player gets hit with a stick before another, has a complex rulebook with class-based progression, granting extra abilities based on level.
“I’ve been coming for 15 years,” Chris “Lord Magus Lonewolf” Foster said. “I’m level six in just about every class.”
Foster explained that players gain points, or “credits” for attendance, which can be dedicated towards leveling up a class.
As part of Amtgard Inc., many shires participate in statewide — or Kingdomwide — events, including the national “Gathering of the Clans,” which draws thousands of Amtgardians every year to New Mexico. And the Murky Waters Shire goes camping as a group every few months.
According to Foster, Amtgard will even do community shows during festivals or movie releases, battling it out right in front of the theatre.
“But always with their permission!” Jones said with a laugh.
At the end of the day, however, Amtgard’s biggest draw is its accessibility and inclusivity.
“It’s an activity that a wide range of people can do,” Chad “Draco” Hawthorne said. “If you have a park and you have a rulebook, then you can play.”
The Murky Waters Shire meets every Sunday from 2 p.m. to roughly 5 p.m. at the Killeen Community Park.
