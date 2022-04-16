Eight national celebrities made an appearance at the Killeen Mall on Saturday: the Budweiser Clydesdales. The massive horses, which tip the scales around 2,000 pounds and stand approximately 6 feet to the shoulders, are on the road about 300 days a year, according to Lauren Lambeth, one of the Clydesdale handlers.
“It’s a symbol of an American icon,” Lambeth said. “These horses have been around as long as anybody can remember. A lot of people remember seeing them as kids and then they actually come out and bring their kids.”
Anheuser-Busch first got a team of six Clydesdales on April 7, 1933, toward the end of the Prohibition. Two more were added after that, and since the 1950s, a dalmatian has been the official mascot of the Clydesdales.
One Killeen family that came out to see the famous horses were Chris and Ana Stiles, along with their 10-year-old son, Chris Jr.
The elder Chris explained that he has seen the Clydesdales before in the Killeen Mall parking lot.
“He’s already impressed, and so am I. I’m still impressed,” the father said.
Chris Jr. was impressed by the stature of the horses.
“I was really surprised by how big the first one was, and my mom got plushies (stuffed Clydesdales), so that made it better,” the younger Chris said.
Mike Ramirez of Dallas came to the mall with his cousin and nephews to see the Clydesdales while they were visiting family in Killeen.
“We decided to stop by and see what the show was about,” Ramirez said, adding that he’s only seen the Clydesdales on TV commercials.
The Clydesdales took a significant break from traveling during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and 2021. The horses made an appearance in Temple on Friday, their first appearance there since 2019.
Jim Schwartz, general manager of the Jack Hilliard Company distribution center in Temple, said he invited the Clydesdales to come back to Central Texas.
“The main purpose of the visit was to entertain the troops (at Fort Hood) and then we had a couple extra days when we could do it in the civilian market,” Schwartz said.
