The City of Killeen recently announced on social media that it plans to launch a new smartphone app next week but did not give a specific launch date.
“Killeen Connect” will be an app that allows residents to report things like potholes or broken street lights directly to the city, follow up on issues, and keep in touch with the city officials.
In a social media post on Monday, the city said the app is a “community-driven tool and request management system made to bridge the gaps between officials and constituents.”
The post said residents can post a photo of an issue such as potholes or graffiti and post it directly to the app. Residents can then follow up and keep track of progress.
The app will be available on both the Apple Store and Google Play.
The city’s social media post post had over 65 shares and 379 comments as of Thursday. The post received both praise and scrutiny from commenters, most of whom appeared to be residents.
Commenters were skeptical that the app would be able to handle the influx of reports. Others were concerned that there were so many issues that the city wouldn’t be able to get to them all.
One of the commenters, Stacey Smith, said “This is nice. But.... then what?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.