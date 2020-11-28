Under a sky of gray clouds, hundreds of people paid their respects to veterans and their family members who have been laid to rest at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
The annual laying of the wreaths took place Saturday, even in the midst of a 90% chance of rain. The rain held off for much of the duration of the event, however.
Jean Shine, who began the event in 2007 and founded Wreaths for Vets, a nonprofit organization, said she was thankful the rain held off.
“God held off the rain until the very end, it was wonderful,” Shine said. “... But those who came, it was wonderful. They all helped. They did more wreaths than they’ve ever had the opportunity to do before.”
Shine said she estimated the crowd of volunteers was around a fourth as many as normally show up, down due to the weather and coronavirus concerns.
Some of the ones who did show up had family members buried at the cemetery. Those family members were afforded the opportunity to lay a wreath before the rest of the volunteers.
Killeen resident Jennifer Parker was among those visiting a family member.
She lost her father-in-law, Elwood Parker, in September 2017.
Parker said she has come out to the laying of the wreaths since it began some 13 years ago. Now, it has more significance.
When she places a wreath at the columbarium he is in, she wishes him “Merry Christmas.” She will also return just after Christmas to wish him happy birthday. Her father-in-law was born Dec. 26.
“We make it a point to be here on his birthday,” Parker said. “(We) toast him with his Dunkin’ Donuts coffee and his long john.”
Joining Parker were her daughter Alicia Parker and her grandchildren, Rose Parker and Joseph Parker.
She explained why it is important to bring her grandchildren.
“To pay their respects, too,” Parker said. “We’ve got other prior soldiers and friends buried out here as well.”
Another family member paying her respects was Marcia Eastland, who traveled here from Fort Meade, Maryland, to place a wreath at the grave of her brother, retired Sgt. 1st Class Lee Hunter.
Eastland, who is visiting her daughter, lost her brother in September 2016. He was in the Army for more than 20 years and retired at Fort Hood.
Eastland said Saturday was her first time visiting his grave since he was buried.
“It’s an honor and a privilege to be a part of something like this,” Eastland said. “I’ve always wanted to be a part of something like this, but especially to be able to go lay this wreath on my brother’s tomb is just ... I can’t explain it.”
Eastland said she plans to return every year now. She anticipated the moment of placing the wreath to be a very emotional moment.
“I’ll probably be (in) tears crying,” Eastland said. “My daughter is going to put it on Facebook Live for the rest of the family to see.”
Prior to this year, there was a possibility that a wreath was placed at his grave by someone who did not know him. For that, Eastland said she expressed gratitude.
“(I am) very thankful that it’s been done for him,” she said.
Eastland said Saturday is a day she will never forget.
All of the wreaths will remain in place until Jan. 9 when volunteers will remove them and place them back in storage until next year.
The retrieval will begin at 10 a.m.
A park and ride will be offered once again from Texas A&M University-Central Texas, 1001 Leadership Place, Killeen from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
