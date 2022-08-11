An elderly woman found dead on a county road last week in Williamson County south of Florence may have stopped to help somebody on the road. That is the theory presented by John Foster, commander of the Criminal Investigations Division with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.
“What it looks like right now — and like I said, we are open to other theories — is it looks like from knowing and hearing about what kind of person Diana was that she would stop to help somebody, and that’s what we think might have happened,” Foster said during a news conference Thursday. “She might have stopped on the road to help somebody that was in need and for whatever reason, she was shot.”
Foster said in the news conference that detectives have determined that 70-year-old Diana Lynn Pier of Florence had been in Round Rock meeting with a family member previously on Aug. 4 and was heading home.
Pier was found in the 4500 block of County Road 245 that evening after a shooting had been reported around 8:45 p.m.
After referring to Pier as a “pillar in the community,” Foster had some direct words about the unknown suspect or suspects.
“Personally, I don’t think that person has a soul or a heart because of this insane act of murdering a 70-year-old grandmother,” Foster said. “If there is more to this story, we are certainly open to hearing it.”
Foster said he would “love nothing more” than for his detectives to hear the other side of the story but surmised that the only way to hear it is for someone to bring that individual to the department.
“I don’t think that person (the suspect) would be the person that would probably be coming forward, but I do believe another person knows what did occur or has information,” Foster said. “They do have a conscience, they do have a heart and they do want to do the right thing.”
Foster said the department is investigating all possible motives, including whether it was a targeted homicide or if it was a random killing, which is something many residents in the Florence area have been wondering about, too. Florence, about 20 miles south of Killeen, has about 1,100 residents, and homicide cases are rare.
Solving the case is such a priority to the county, Foster explained, that he has assigned six detectives to work solely on the case and can pull from the other 18 detectives at his disposal until the crime is solved. The county is also offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Another anonymous third-party not associated with the county is also offering an additional reward of $25,000, Foster said.
“This case is currently our top priority,” Foster said.
To help solve the case, Williamson County Sheriff’s Office has also enlisted the assistance of the Texas Department of Public Safety and the FBI.
Foster responded to questions from Austin-area media during the news conference and stated that the department is processing footage of that evening, though he would not specify what kind of footage the department had in its possession.
Marsha Garcia, a daughter of Pier, offered the following statement during the news conference:
“To know Diana was to love Diana. She was my mother. She was a wife, a sister, a grandmother and a true friend,” Garcia said. “All those in the community and in her faith were family. Our family now has a void that cannot be filled. We want the truth about what happened and the person held accountable in a way that they cannot do this again. We want to thank the local authorities for their tireless efforts, but now we are also asking for the community to help. If anyone has witnessed anything, or has any information regarding this case, please come forward.”
Foster said detectives are looking for a light-in-colored sedan, possibly gray or silver. He did not give any other identifiers.
Anyone with information regarding the killing should contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-253-7867 or the Williamson County tip line at 512-943-1311.
