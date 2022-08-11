An elderly woman found dead on a county road last week in Williamson County south of Florence may have stopped to help somebody on the road. That is the theory presented by John Foster, commander of the Criminal Investigations Division with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

“What it looks like right now — and like I said, we are open to other theories — is it looks like from knowing and hearing about what kind of person Diana was that she would stop to help somebody, and that’s what we think might have happened,” Foster said during a news conference Thursday. “She might have stopped on the road to help somebody that was in need and for whatever reason, she was shot.”

