During Tuesday’s Killeen City Council meeting, the issue of building inspection fees — a sticking point for many local subdivision developers — was brought up once again during both the budget public hearing and the workshop meeting which followed.
There were claims made regarding building inspection fees, the council’s relationship with developers and the Herald’s coverage of those issues.
Here are some of the claims that were made, and the Herald’s analysis of each claim:
Claim: Some council members have said the Herald reported that the inspection fees were cut in half as opposed to the fee increases being cut in half. “It needs to be reported right, and that’s all I’m saying,” Gary “Bubba” Purser, a local developer, said Tuesday.
Analysis: The Herald has consistently stated in its reporting that Councilman Jose Segarra’s motion cut the “fee increases” in half.
Claim: Councilman Ramon Alvarez said the building fees were not unpaid but merely uncollected. He said the developers “wouldn’t be able to move forward if they were charged a fee and they didn’t pay it.”
“If there are any fees that were not paid, they were not charged when they should have been charged,” Alvarez said.
Analysis: The inspection fees were unpaid in some cases because the developers brought the plans to engineering without going through building inspection, according to the city manager. A receipt system is now in place to collect the fees, and the city is in the process of moving to an online system for fee collections.
Claim: Purser said inspection fees are $3 per lot in Temple, and are therefore cheaper than Killeen. “I think the fees are too high to start with,” Purser said Tuesday. “So I don’t even agree with Mr. Segarra.”
Analysis: Purser was comparing, in a handout to the council members, how much it would cost to build in Waco and Temple compared to Killeen. He argued that it would be cheaper in those cities. It isn’t clear where Purser got his numbers, but he appeared to be talking about preliminary plats and final plats.
He gave the council a handout showing that the lot fees — assessed in addition to preliminary plat fees and final plat fees — were proposed at $25 in Killeen, compared to $10 in Waco and only $3 in Temple. Purser went on to describe how much that lot fee would amount to for a large development — noting that what would cost him about $30,000 in Killeen would cost him less than $4,000 in Temple, a disparity he described as unacceptable.
City Manager Kent Cagle said Friday he was unsure what numbers Purser was referencing.
Purser also warned that the increases in fees will be passed on to the home buyer.
However, no matter whether the developer is assessed $30,0000 or $4,000, ultimately the fees are spread among the individual lots when figuring the sale price. So arguing that adding $25 to the price tag of a new home doesn’t carry much weight, when compared to adding $3 to a home price.
Claim: Councilman Jose Segarra said the inspection fees were doubled.
Analysis: This is technically true, but they are still below the benchmark average which City Manager Kent Cagle had determined from looking at other nearby cities such as Waco.
Cagle said the goal is eventually to have the city of Killeen break even on the cost of doing inspections for new home-building in the city. Under the current and proposed fee structure, the cost of doing the inspections is higher than the fees the city charges.
Also discussed on Tuesday was the city potentially performing an internal audit on the unpaid developer fees. Mayor Debbie Nash-King said Tuesday that the city auditor was already in the preliminary process of the audit.
The council will have the final vote on the 2024 proposed budget, which includes the increased inspection fees, on Sept. 12 following another public hearing.
