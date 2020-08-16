An older oak tree, estimated to be between 600-800 years old in Harker Heights, was finally cut down on Thursday.
A Harker Heights based lawn care company, Central Texas Home and Lawn Transitions, was contracted to do the job at Big Oaks Mobile Home Park. The tree was cut down was due to an over 200 pound branch coming off of the tree and causing damage.
“This happened I think about two years ago,” said Larry Robison, owner of Central Texas Home and Lawn Transitions. “The branch hit a gazebo and mobile home here and the gazebo and the mobile home had people both in it when the branch fell. After that the park owners decided it needed to come down.”
Robison said that the park originally hired three different companies to remove the tree.
“The first company only managed to get rid of some limbs,” he said. “The other two companies did not successfully remove the tree and we were approached about two months ago to cut down the tree.”
Central Texas Home and Lawn Transitions began cutting the tree on Thursday, Aug. 6 and finished on Thursday, Aug. 13.
“The tree was definitely dead when we approached it the first time,” said Robison. “I would like to say that it was hard cutting it down because of its heritage and also the fact that the strips and ropes we used broke a few times. We finished cutting the tree on Thursday and we were there for seven hours.”
The tree was measured to be over 30 feet tall and the cutting of the tree drew a crowd of around 25-30 people.
“They were out there with lawn chairs and everything,” Robison said. “Once the tree came down they all cheered and I know the people at the mobile home park were pretty sad that it was gone. Some people who live there have been here for decades and grew up with the tree.”
According to Robison, experts had told him that the tree had been there for at least 600 years.
“A guy I know that used to be in the forestry business in Alabama told me that,” he said. “I have had others also confirm this from the milling industry. With a tree that old, you can’t really count the rings, because once they reach a certain age the rings cant be counted.”
Robison said the tree’s wood will be put to good use.
“About 80% of it will be used for art, milled into tables and mantles,” he said. “Pretty much anything you can think of. Some of the wood will also be used for scraps, and fire wood.”
