Animal adoption fees waived on Dec. 23

The Killeen Animal Shelter is offering a special promotion to encourage pet adoptions during the holidays.
“Adoption fees will be waived December 23 for dogs and cats that are sterilized, vaccinated and microchipped,” City of Killeen Spokesperson Hilary Shine said in a news release. “All other animals may be adopted at standard rates.”
Dogs and cats of different ages, breeds, sizes and temperaments are in need of homes, and the shelter depends on the public to adopt them.
Animals available for adoption can be viewed online at KilleenTexas.gov/Animals.
The shelter is located at 3118 Commerce Drive. Regular adoption hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The shelter will be closed Dec. 24 and 25, and Jan. 1, 2021.
The shelter actively seeks volunteers to care for and interact with the animals. if you are interested in volunteering you may sign up online or call 254-526-4455.
In compliance with COVID-19 requirements, visitors must wear masks and obey social distancing measures for their own safety and that of others.
