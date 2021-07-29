About 150 Harker Heights households, along with a traffic light on Rosewood Drive in Killeen, lost electricity around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
According to electricity provider Oncor, the reason for the power outage was high temperatures and roaming wildlife.
“It’s not uncommon to have these sorts of outages in the summer,” Oncor Area Manager Karl Green said Thursday morning.
According to Green, an animal made contact with the hot conductor line, which caused a failure in southwest Harker Heights.
“What we’re stressing is that there’s no directive from ERCOT,” Green said.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas typically lets electric companies know if there are planned blackouts or if further action is needed.
The outage lasted about two hours.
