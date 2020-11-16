Animal services to give council presentation

Killeen Animal Services will give a year in review presentation to the Killeen City Council at the council’s meeting today.
With the city having hired a new manager in October of 2019, for the past fiscal year KAS has focused in “implementing changes to steer the division in a positive direction,” according to a report prepared for the presentation.
In June 2019 the live release rate for KAS was 81.2%. It has since increased to 87.3% percent, according to the report. This is attributed to changes such as only euthanizing sick, injured or aggressive animals, rescues, sterilization and “fostering a better outcome for all KAS animals.”
KAS sponsors events such as Barktobersfest, Family Volunteer Day, Holiday Under the Stars, Petco events, a pet vaccination clinic, National Dog Day and Pet Extravaganza.
The council will also discuss the Public Facility Corporation Concept and receive a presentation from The NRP Group regarding a proposed multifamily development, consider a memorandum/resolution approving a lease agreement with Republic Parking System, LLC, for the management of the paid parking lot at Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport, among other agenda items.
An attempt to obtain more detailed information on KAS from the city was unsuccessful as of press time.
Today’s council meeting will begin at 5 p.m. inside the council chambers in City Hall, 101 N. College Street, Killeen.
For those unable to attend the meeting in person, it will be live streamed and archived for playback on the city’s web site, KilleenTexas.gov. It will also be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
