The Killeen Animal Shelter was still without power after Wednesday night’s storm, as of 4:15 p.m. Thursday, limiting their intake capabilities.
The power outage “did not cause any major problems. Staff was able to care for the animals, however the phone lines and computers were down, preventing staff from intaking and processing adoptions,” said Heather Butler, assistant director of recreation services for the City of Killeen.
The city published on its Facebook page that the shelter was without power early Thursday morning as a result of damages caused by Hurricane Pamela and its related storms.
“Until power is restored we will not have adoptions or intake, and will focus on caring for the animals we have and respond to emergency calls,” the post said.
Butler confirmed that the shelter was forced to turn away one resident with a microchipped animal as the shelter was unable to look up the microchip. The resident was asked to return the next day.
For emergencies related to Animal Services, residents may contact the Killeen Police Department’s non-emergency number at 254-501-8830.
No other major power outages were not reported in the Killeen area on Thursday. Oncor, the area’s electricity provider, was reporting about 20 outages in the Killeen area late Thursday.
