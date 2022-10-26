Killeen Animal Services

Killeen Animal Services closed on Sunday because of "staffing shortages," but city spokeswoman Janell Ford said it wasn't "due to not having enough staff employed."

Killeen Animal Services is open for adoptions on Sunday after the shelter closed this week because of “staff shortages.”

“We expect for this to have been an isolated occurrence,” city spokeswoman Janell Ford said.

GeauxrillaFella
GeauxrillaFella

Hmmm, this is curious.

...

...

KILLeen announced on 02 July 22 a contract with Fort Hood to partner and consolidate

animal services between according to a news release at the time.

...

...

Fort Hood will see great cost savings over the course of the agreement while the Killeen animal shelter will receive additional revenue, staff and facility improvements.

“It allows us to add personnel,” Cagle said. “We’re going to give a better level of service to Fort Hood, and it also allows us to add service to our residents.”

“Over the course of 10 years we will do about $2.5 million dollars of cost avoidance for us,” Foster said. “That is certainly a benefit on our side. Hopefully, things like this are just the tip of the iceberg for other initiatives we’d like to get underway in the next few months and years going forward.”

...

...

Who's scamming whom???

...

...

[pirate][unsure][yawn][sleeping]

