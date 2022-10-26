Killeen Animal Services is open for adoptions on Sunday after the shelter closed this week because of “staff shortages.”
“We expect for this to have been an isolated occurrence,” city spokeswoman Janell Ford said.
On its Facebook page on Sunday, the city posted an image that said “Killeen Animal Services will be closed Sunday October 23rd due to staffing shortages” and that normal business hours resume Monday, October 24th.”
According to the city’s website, positions for animal care technician, animal control officer and animal services representative are open.
“We are still hiring for a few positions,” Ford said. “However, the closure wasn’t due to not having enough staff employed.”
She did not explain why the closure was necessary.
The shelter is open on Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Adoption hours are scheduled for Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. According to the city’s website, adoptions are processed on a “first come, first serve basis.” The shelter maintains a list of animals that have been surrendered by owners “or were picked up as strays. Animals that are listed as stray hold must be held for (four) days before they become eligible for adoption, unless they are picked up by their owners.”
Killeen Animal Services is at 3811 Commerce Drive.
Hmmm, this is curious.
...
...
KILLeen announced on 02 July 22 a contract with Fort Hood to partner and consolidate
animal services between according to a news release at the time.
...
...
Fort Hood will see great cost savings over the course of the agreement while the Killeen animal shelter will receive additional revenue, staff and facility improvements.
“It allows us to add personnel,” Cagle said. “We’re going to give a better level of service to Fort Hood, and it also allows us to add service to our residents.”
“Over the course of 10 years we will do about $2.5 million dollars of cost avoidance for us,” Foster said. “That is certainly a benefit on our side. Hopefully, things like this are just the tip of the iceberg for other initiatives we’d like to get underway in the next few months and years going forward.”
...
...
Who's scamming whom???
...
...
