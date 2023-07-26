COPPERAS COVE — The First Presbyterian Church in Copperas Cove hosted its seventh annual Delightful Animal and Kids Day event for children in the area on Wednesday.

“God is the creator of all these creatures and he’s given them to us to care for,” said the Rev. Naomi Ingrim, pastor of the church. She added that it’s important for children to be kind and gentle “to the creatures that share our space.“

Jholcomb@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.