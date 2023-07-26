COPPERAS COVE — The First Presbyterian Church in Copperas Cove hosted its seventh annual Delightful Animal and Kids Day event for children in the area on Wednesday.
“God is the creator of all these creatures and he’s given them to us to care for,” said the Rev. Naomi Ingrim, pastor of the church. She added that it’s important for children to be kind and gentle “to the creatures that share our space.“
Children from different daycares and others came to the event in groups throughout the day.
According to a church elder, the amount of kids that show up can vary — sometimes dozens and sometimes over a hundred show up to learn more about the creatures.
The main purpose of the event is for the youth to know how to properly care for animals and how to respect them.
The organizations that came to the Wednesday event was the Copperas Cove Animal Control, who brought a 2-year-old dog named Athena, who has been up for adoption for over a year. She was there to teach the kids patience.
The Cen-Tex Reptile & Wildlife services brought a reticulated python, the longest snake species in the world.
A representative from Kinkatopia and Rescue Magazine, who brought a small mammal known as a kinkajou named itty-bitty, along with a dancing parrot by the name of Casper.
Members of the church were welcomed to attend the event as well. Children from the church came around 1 p.m. and they were most excited seeing the 40-year-old dancing parrot.
